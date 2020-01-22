Global  

Tom Hanks Was Fred Rogers' Favorite Actor, Though They Never Met

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Tom Hanks was Fred Rogers‘ favorite actor. The 63-year-old actor played the late star in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, earning him his first Oscar nomination in 19 years. Director Marielle Heller spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets in a featurette from the home release of the film. “Joanne [Rogers, Fred Rogers’ widow] revealed to us [...]
