Tom Hanks Was Fred Rogers' Favorite Actor, Though They Never Met

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Tom Hanks was Fred Rogers‘ favorite actor. The 63-year-old actor played the late star in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, earning him his first Oscar nomination in 19 years. Director Marielle Heller spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets in a featurette from the home release of the film. “Joanne [Rogers, Fred Rogers’ widow] revealed to us [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: WatchMojo - Published Top 10 SNL Sketches of the Last Decade 14:35 Live from New York its...the best SNL sketchs of the last decade! Today we're looking back at the best Saturday Night Live sketches from the 2010s. What is your favorite skit from the last 10 years? Let us know in the comments!