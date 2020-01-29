TheArticleTrunk New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/GtLt7RGQ3r 17 minutes ago iMagic Studio New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/MzhHVyaUES 19 minutes ago confusenet.com New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/HXPYOIlSew 19 minutes ago Tony Ramirez Mann testified on Friday that when she first saw Weinstein, he had no testicles and appeared “deformed” or “interse… https://t.co/vSSRhDzRob 25 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/X2u5Iazzqw 30 minutes ago İsmail Meriç Can Uygan New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein: https://t.co/ppiPoS0m9w 31 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/ZcoUXWYIOR 31 minutes ago Times of News Europe New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/J1BTNWQE93 32 minutes ago