Singer Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador by UK's Prince Charles

Reuters India Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that U.S. pop singer Katy Perry will become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help its fight against child-trafficking, the charity said.
 Katy Perry has promised to sing to Prince Charles' houseplants as she was made an ambassador for his charity, the British Asian Trust on Tuesday night (04.02.20).

