‘Hamilton’ returns to Seattle’s Paramount Theatre in 2021

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The hugely popular musical “Hamilton” will return to Seattle May 11-June 20, 2021, as part of Broadway at the Paramount’s 2020-21 season. Subscription renewals for the season (which includes “The Band’s Visit,” “My Fair Lady” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” among others) started Tuesday. New subscriptions will go on sale in late March, at a date […]
