‘Hamilton’ returns to Seattle’s Paramount Theatre in 2021

The hugely popular musical “Hamilton” will return to Seattle May 11-June 20, 2021, as part of Broadway at the Paramount’s 2020-21 season. Subscription renewals for the season (which includes “The Band’s Visit,” “My Fair Lady” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” among others) started Tuesday. New subscriptions will go on sale in late March, at a date […]

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Mark you calendars: 'Hamilton' makes its long-awaited return to Seattle in Spring 2021 Back by popular demand, the Tony-award winning musical sensation "Hamilton" will return for a six week run in Seattle as part of the Paramount Theatre's...

SeattlePI.com 3 hours ago





Tweets about this Red Crest RT @seattletimes: The hugely popular musical “Hamilton” will return to Seattle May 11-June 20, 2021, as part of Broadway at the Paramount’s… 3 minutes ago The Seattle Times The hugely popular musical “Hamilton” will return to Seattle May 11-June 20, 2021, as part of Broadway at the Param… https://t.co/Gp4dElaI8W 13 minutes ago