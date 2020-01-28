Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Bachelor's Peter Weber Defends Victoria Fuller From Modeling Campaign Backlash

The Bachelor's Peter Weber Defends Victoria Fuller From Modeling Campaign Backlash

E! Online Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Bachelor's Peter Weber is standing by Victoria Fuller, despite the controversy surrounding a modeling campaign she was involved in. As viewers of The Bachelor already know, the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video:

"Bachelor" Star Peter Weber Weighs In On The Cosmo Backlash With Victoria Fuller’s Modeling Scandal 01:35

 Peter Weber, star of ABC's "The Bachelor," discusses the drama regarding the Cosmo cover with Victoria Fuller, a "Bachelor" contestant, and his reaction to the news. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tammy Snitches & Peter Gets Stitches: The Bachelor Week 5 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]Tammy Snitches & Peter Gets Stitches: The Bachelor Week 5 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his dates with Sydney and Kelley, the confrontation between Kelsey and Tammy, Sydney and Tammy's fight at the end..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:49Published

Sneak Peek: Peter Puts Victoria F. on the Spot [Video]Sneak Peek: Peter Puts Victoria F. on the Spot

Bachelor Peter Weber makes it clear to Victoria F. that he wanted to spend time with her because he wants to see if this is what he thinks it is. But he worries that she's putting walls up at the very..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chase Rice Is 'Really Pissed Off' at 'Bachelor' Producers After His Former Fling's Date at His Show

Things got a little awkward on Monday night's (Jan. 27) episode of The Bachelor, when Peter Weber brought contestant Victoria Fuller to...
Billboard.com

Peter Weber supports Victoria Fuller after Cosmo rips digital cover following photo scandal

"Bachelor" Peter Weber is showing support for contestant Victoria Fuller, who has been dragged in the spotlight after a photo scandal led to Cosmopolitan...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

GentNewsCom

Gent News "Bachelor's" Peter Weber Defends Victoria F. From Backlash https://t.co/XxRWWZerh6 5 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/SafOJCAOGA The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber is showing support for contestant Victoria Fuller after her pas… https://t.co/BVT3aq5dBc 5 hours ago

tvt_news

TVT News ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Defends Contestant Victoria Fuller After Her White Lives Matter Photo Controversy!… https://t.co/CFQCTR20gx 6 hours ago

OKMagazine

OK! Magazine USA Peter Weber is speaking out in defense of Victoria Fuller amid racism scandal. https://t.co/NdlRG8Pkvu 6 hours ago

VeronicaLucife

Veronica Kirby RT @PerezHilton: #TheBachelor's Peter Weber defends contestant Victoria Fuller after that controversial 'White Lives Matter' modeling gig o… 6 hours ago

PerezHilton

Perez Hilton #TheBachelor's Peter Weber defends contestant Victoria Fuller after that controversial 'White Lives Matter' modelin… https://t.co/kWxqYYnYFC 6 hours ago

dasilvvva21

ADEMIX UP The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Defends Victoria After Their Cosmopolitan Cover Was Pulled https://t.co/6iKq9CMoLM https://t.co/dKASDj4M4f 6 hours ago

odunsco2014

odunsco2014 The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Defends Victoria After Their Cosmopolitan Cover Was Pulled https://t.co/xHV8txY2TF https://t.co/7fQkJyKkOV 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.