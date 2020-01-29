Global  

Zoe Sugg Announces New Fiction Book Co-Authored With Amy McCulloch

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Zoe Sugg has made a big announcement – she’s working on a new fiction book! The YouTuber revealed the news in an Instagram post and went more in depth in a new video. Zoe will be teaming up with author and editor Amy McCulloch, who she previously worked with for her “Girl Online” books, to [...]
