Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Cheered By Conservatives For Applauding Trump Tax Cuts at SOTU

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Cheered By Conservatives For Applauding Trump Tax Cuts at SOTU

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Democrats mostly remained seated during President *Donald Trump's* State of the Union address, though conservatives were delighted to see Senator *Kyrsten Sinema* (D-AZ) rise up and clap for him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kyrsten Sinema Applauds Trump Tax Cuts While Other Democrats Sit Silently

Good for her
Daily Caller

Note-passing and power: Moderates team up at Trump trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican seatmates Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski on Thursday passed a piece of paper back and forth, nodded — and then sent the note...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.