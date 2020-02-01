Global  

Lesson NOT Learned? Trump Apparently Rejects Susan Collins’ Claim He’ll Be More Cautious After Impeachment

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Lesson NOT Learned? Trump Apparently Rejects Susan Collins’ Claim He’ll Be More Cautious After ImpeachmentPresident Donald Trump flatly rejected Sen. Susan Collins’ prediction that he will have learned a “pretty big lesson” from his impeachment over Ukraine and that he’ll be “much more cautious” about mixing personal political fortunes and US foreign policy in the future. According to details of an off-the-record meeting between the president and TV anchors reported […]
 Senator Susan Collins, one of a handful of moderate Republicans, said she would vote for President Donald Trump's acquittal in his impeachment trial.

