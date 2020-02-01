Lesson NOT Learned? Trump Apparently Rejects Susan Collins’ Claim He’ll Be More Cautious After Impeachment
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () President Donald Trump flatly rejected Sen. Susan Collins’ prediction that he will have learned a “pretty big lesson” from his impeachment over Ukraine and that he’ll be “much more cautious” about mixing personal political fortunes and US foreign policy in the future. According to details of an off-the-record meeting between the president and TV anchors reported […]
In an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, Senator Susan Collins said she will vote to acquit President Trump in the impeachment trial. When... CBS News Also reported by •Reuters •News24