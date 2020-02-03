Global  

Jay-Z Explains Why He & Beyonce Sat During the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Jay-Z is explaining why he stayed seated with his wife Beyonce at the Super Bowl during the National Anthem, which caused some mixed reactions and headlines. The 50-year-old entrepreneur spoke out at a Q&A at Columbia University during a lecture on Tuesday night (February 4) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl 01:13

 Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl The couple faced backlash after TMZ released footage of the couple sitting as Demi Lovato performed the 'Star Spangled Banner' at Super Bowl LIV. Their decision to remain seated came as a surprise as the rapper...

Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem [Video]Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem The power couple was seen sitting during the national anthem, performed by Demi Lovato, during Super Bowl LIV in Miami..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories

Trump’s National Anthem Hypocrisy [Video]Trump’s National Anthem Hypocrisy

At his super bowl party, President Donald Trump appeared to be goofing off during the national anthem, even though he has criticized those who disrespect the anthem.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News


WATCH: Jay-Z, Beyonce Don’t Stand for The National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Music stars *Jay Z* and *Beyonce* were filmed sitting for the National Anthem while they attended Super Bowl LIV.
Mediaite

