Harrison Ford Will Star in 'Indiana Jones 5'!

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Harrison Ford is returning to the iconic Indiana Jones franchise. The 77-year-old actor will reprise his role in the upcoming fifth installment of the series, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed to BBC News on Sunday (February 1). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harrison Ford “We’re working away, getting the script where we want [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harrison Ford 'can't wait' for Indiana Jones return

Harrison Ford 'can't wait' for Indiana Jones return 01:11

 The 77-year-old actor has starred as the titular archaeologist in all four of the franchise's movies.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harrison Ford Shames The United States [Video]Harrison Ford Shames The United States

Promoting his latest film, actor Harrison Ford chastized the United States and praised Greta Thunberg.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:33Published

Harrison Ford Confirmed for 'Indiana Jones 5' [Video]Harrison Ford Confirmed for 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford Confirmed for 'Indiana Jones 5' The 77-year-old actor has starred as the titular archaeologist in all four of the franchise's movies. Lucasfilm's boss, Kathleen Kennedy, has said the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Salman Khan Films working on franchise based on Indiana Jones series

Of the many ambitious projects in the works in Bollywood, we hear that Salman Khan's production house is developing a three-part franchise based on Harrison...
Mid-Day

