Harrison Ford Will Star in 'Indiana Jones 5'!

Harrison Ford is returning to the iconic Indiana Jones franchise. The 77-year-old actor will reprise his role in the upcoming fifth installment of the series, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed to BBC News on Sunday (February 1). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harrison Ford “We’re working away, getting the script where we want [...]



