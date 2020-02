Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tiffany Haddish steps out in a stylish striped look for the Stand UP: The Art And Politics Of Comedy Black History Month Celebration event held at City Hall on Tuesday afternoon (February 4) in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old actress and comedian was recognized for her contributions to the arts at the event. PHOTOS: Check out [...] 👓 View full article