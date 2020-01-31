Chris Pratt Gives Musical Tour Of New Office on Instagram To Announce New Company

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Chris Pratt is taking fans on a musical trip down memory lane in his latest Instagram. In the new post, the 40-year-old actor shows fans all around his office, while humming and singing all the theme songs to his biggest projects, starting with Everwood, then going on to Parks & Recreation, Guardians of the Galaxy, [...] 👓 View full article

