Jay-Z Explains Why He and Beyoncé Really Sat During the Super Bowl National Anthem



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump’s National Anthem Hypocrisy At his super bowl party, President Donald Trump appeared to be goofing off during the national anthem, even though he has criticized those who disrespect the anthem. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:03Published 14 hours ago Jay-Z And Beyoncé Have National Anthem Issues Their decision to remain seated came as a surprise as the rapper recently partnered with the NFL and co-produced the Super Bowl's Halftime show. Credit: Celebrity Wire Duration: 01:14Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem Beyonce, Jay-Z and their kid, Blue Ivy, chose not to stand up for the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV ... even with Jay being a big partner of the league now....

TMZ.com 2 days ago



Demi Lovato Predicted She'd Sing the Super Bowl National Anthem 10 Years Ago A nearly 10-year-old tweet from Demi Lovato is rapidly getting another wave of likes following her triumphant performance of the national anthem at...

Billboard.com 2 days ago



