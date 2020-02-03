Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jay-Z Explains Why He and Beyoncé Really Sat During the Super Bowl National Anthem

Jay-Z Explains Why He and Beyoncé Really Sat During the Super Bowl National Anthem

E! Online Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Jay-Z is setting the record straight after he and Beyoncé stirred controversy for remaining seated during the 2020 Super Bowl's national anthem presentation. The rapper addressed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem 01:09

 Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Sitting During National Anthem The power couple was seen sitting during the national anthem, performed by Demi Lovato, during Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on Sunday. Kaepernick commented on Jay-Z and Beyoncé's actions on his Instagram story. Colin...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump’s National Anthem Hypocrisy [Video]Trump’s National Anthem Hypocrisy

At his super bowl party, President Donald Trump appeared to be goofing off during the national anthem, even though he has criticized those who disrespect the anthem.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:03Published

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Have National Anthem Issues [Video]Jay-Z And Beyoncé Have National Anthem Issues

Their decision to remain seated came as a surprise as the rapper recently partnered with the NFL and co-produced the Super Bowl's Halftime show.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

Beyonce, Jay-Z and their kid, Blue Ivy, chose not to stand up for the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV ... even with Jay being a big partner of the league now....
TMZ.com

Demi Lovato Predicted She'd Sing the Super Bowl National Anthem 10 Years Ago

A nearly 10-year-old tweet from Demi Lovato is rapidly getting another wave of likes following her triumphant performance of the national anthem at...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.