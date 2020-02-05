Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Actor Yogi Babu ties the knot

Actor Yogi Babu ties the knot

Indian Express Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Chennai Express Actor Yogi Babu Ties The Knot With Manju Bhargavi! #YogiBabu #Koimoi https://t.co/QxOR5GT4Ui 7 minutes ago

PyckerKollywood

Pycker Kollywood Popular Tamil actor @iYogiBabu ties the knot https://t.co/7BoCMoE3tO 2 hours ago

VijayKabali1995

Vijaya Kumar.T RT @latestly: Kollywood Actor #YogiBabu Ties the Knot with #ManjuBhargavi! @yogibabu_offl @iYogiBabu https://t.co/i0LnWvArkt 4 hours ago

graballnew

GraballNews Actor Yogi Babu ties the knot https://t.co/1NcfdvPeKb https://t.co/tne2jKjVID 4 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Kollywood Actor #YogiBabu Ties the Knot with #ManjuBhargavi! @yogibabu_offl @iYogiBabu https://t.co/i0LnWvArkt 4 hours ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews Actor Yogi Babu ties the knot https://t.co/P1RD7cUmt1 https://t.co/0A8fjgUkTq 4 hours ago

mykebou

Michael V. Bolgent Actor Yogi Babu ties the knot https://t.co/G9MU1dTHVm 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.