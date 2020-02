Jared Leto, Jake Gyllenhaal & Liam Hemsworth Work Out Together! Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jared Leto, Jake Gyllenhaal and Liam Hemsworth are workout buddies! The 48-year-old Suicide Squad actor posted a picture alongside the 39-year-old Donnie Darko actor and the 30-year-old Hunger Games star on Instagram on Tuesday (February 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto β€œRight after this we played Twister. @jakegyllenhaal @liamhemsworth,” Jared captioned [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ken RT @PopCrave: Jake Gyllenhaal, Liam Hemsworth, and Jared Leto working out together at the gym. https://t.co/1Zi2ZJWgph 1 minute ago ^ Crossbones ^ RT @badpostsjleto: Jared Leto, Jake Gyllenhaal and Liam Hemsworth in the same photo? MY GOODNEES https://t.co/SzPsDYgj4s 12 minutes ago