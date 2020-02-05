Global  

Nancy Pelosi Tears Up Donald Trump's State of the Union 2020 Speech (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi is going viral for her immediate action following President Donald Trump‘s 2020 State of the Union speech. The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives was seen tearing up the President’s speech immediately after it concluded on Tuesday evening (February 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump The speech [...]
News video: Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech 00:20

 Following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president's back. Soon after, she explained to reporters why she tore it up.

Pelosi tears up copy of Trump's State of the Union speech

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing...
Great American Comeback? Trump's economy has both boom and gloom

The United States is in its 11th year of a record-setting economic expansion, a fact that President Donald Trump highlighted in his State of the Union speech to...
