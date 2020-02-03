Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi Will Pay For Dog Adoption Fees After Winning Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi Will Pay For Dog Adoption Fees After Winning Super Bowl LIV

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Kansas City Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi is being praised on social media for what he did just after winning the Super Bowl LIV this weekend. The 23-year-old defensive tackle actually paid off adoption fees for the dogs who were in a local animal shelter in Kansas City, for as long as it takes for those [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff 00:12

 About a half-hour before kickoff on Sunday, Boone tweets "For what it's worth, I'm going with the Chiefs 31-20." The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 in Super Bowl LIV. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buffalo teen heads to Super Bowl LIV with Make-A-Wish [Video]Buffalo teen heads to Super Bowl LIV with Make-A-Wish

A Buffalo high schooler was in Miami over the weekend for Super Bowl LIV with 18 other wish kids from across the country and Canada through Make-A-Wish.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:28Published

'It was special': Chiefs family ready to celebrate together at parade [Video]'It was special': Chiefs family ready to celebrate together at parade

For the Garcias, going to Kansas City Chiefs games practically runs in their blood. Now they're celebrating a Super Bowl win and eagerly anticipating the parade as a family.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Derrick Nnadi pays dog adoption fees after Super Bowl win

Derrick Nnadi paid for 100 dogs' adoption fees following the win against the San Francisco 49ers.
BBC News

Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi funds dog adoptions after Super Bowl win

American football player Derrick Nnadi has won not just the Super Bowl, but the adoration of social media with an incredible donation.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theyuleeking

Kris RT @CBSNews: After the Kansas City Chiefs won on Sunday, this player made snow angels in the confetti, then paid off the adoption fees for… 12 seconds ago

passthepoy

john RT @PilotsNPaws: Pawsome! Hours after winning the Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi announced he'll pay for adop… 2 minutes ago

SeattleBlue21

Seattle Blue 2 Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi Used His Super Bowl Winnings to Pay off Adoption Fees at an Animal Shelter https://t.co/QR46tTuOEH 5 minutes ago

roadrageshawty

somebody else RT @CNN: Derrick Nnadi is celebrating his Super Bowl win with some furry friends. Every dog at the KC Pet Project animal shelter is free to… 7 minutes ago

ChatterMuch

Too Much Chatter RT @KDRV: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi celebrated his Super Bowl win by paying off all the adoption fees for a Kansas… 10 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi Will Pay For Dog Adoption Fees After Winning Super Bowl LIV 11 minutes ago

AlliePallie46

Allie Paris RT @ImmoralishMe: 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying for all dog adoptions at Kansas City rescue https://t.co/dlR94b… 11 minutes ago

jayhawklo

Lauren Lanz RT @BleacherReport: Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi celebrated his Super Bowl win by paying the adoption fees for more than 100 dogs at a Kansas City… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.