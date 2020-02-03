Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi Will Pay For Dog Adoption Fees After Winning Super Bowl LIV
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Kansas City Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi is being praised on social media for what he did just after winning the Super Bowl LIV this weekend. The 23-year-old defensive tackle actually paid off adoption fees for the dogs who were in a local animal shelter in Kansas City, for as long as it takes for those [...]
