Ashton Kutcher says he will "never stop loving" ex-wife Demi Moore's children. Kutcher, 41, was married to Moore, 57, for eight years between 2005 and 2013. During that time, he helped raise Moore's three children from her prior relationship with actor Bruce Willis -- Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.



