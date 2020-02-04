Global  

Ashley Graham names baby boy Isaac

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
After sharing the first pictures of her newborn son, American plus-size model Ashely Graham on Tuesday revealed that she had named him - Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, reported E online. Graham introduced the newborn whom she shares with her husband Justin Ervin during an heart-touching episode of her podcast 'Pretty Big...
News video: Ashley Graham reveals baby name

Ashley Graham reveals baby name 01:22

 Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin have named their baby son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

Ashley Graham & Husband Justin Ervin Reveal Their Newborn Son's Name!

Ashley Graham has revealed the name of her newborn baby boy with her hubby Justin Ervin: introducing: Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin! Her hubby and son made a...
