Amitabh Bachchan praises India U19 team over win against Pak
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Amitabh Bachchan expressed pride over Indian cricket team after its landslide victory against Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday. Heaping praises of the Indian cricket team and the opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena, Bachchan tweeted, "WorldCup Cricket U19 .. India beats Pakistan by 10 wickets...
Air India spokesperson said on Saturday, "Another flight will depart to Wuhan from Delhi at 12.50 pm today with a different set of crew, same doctors' team with... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
The Big Mirror Amitabh Bachchan praises India U19 team over win against PakAmitabh Bachchan praises India U19 team over win agains… https://t.co/0QVCC7X95J 8 hours ago
Varun Vijay RT @htshowbiz: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes
https://t.c… 1 week ago
NewsEverything Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes – b… https://t.co/gqdrfMAVoC 1 week ago
South Asians News Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes - b… https://t.co/rDbEB2KPAy 1 week ago
HT Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes… https://t.co/m1xcDyXv3i 1 week ago
Hindustan Times Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes
https://t.co/z6rgWONTVg 1 week ago