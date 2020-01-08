Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amitabh Bachchan praises India U19 team over win against Pak

Amitabh Bachchan praises India U19 team over win against Pak

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan expressed pride over Indian cricket team after its landslide victory against Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday. Heaping praises of the Indian cricket team and the opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena, Bachchan tweeted, "WorldCup Cricket U19 .. India beats Pakistan by 10 wickets...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Moment police free 23 children held by hostage-taker in India after tense standoff [Video]Moment police free 23 children held by hostage-taker in India after tense standoff

A murder suspect took around 23 children hostage after inviting them for a fake birthday party at his house in Uttar Pradesh state, northern India. The hostage situation took place in Farrukhabad..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published

Bull rescued with crane after falling into 8-foot-trench in north India [Video]Bull rescued with crane after falling into 8-foot-trench in north India

A bull which fell into a 8-foot-deep ditch in north India was rescued with the help of a rescue team using a crane to lift it free. According to local residents the bull fell into the 'nullah' by a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND-Y vs PAK-Y in ICC U19 World Cup 2020

IND-Y vs PAK-Y Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today 's match, India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Dream11 Team Player List, IND-Y Dream11 Team...
DNA

Another flight to evacuate Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan to leave Delhi on Saturday: Air India

Air India spokesperson said on Saturday, "Another flight will depart to Wuhan from Delhi at 12.50 pm today with a different set of crew, same doctors' team with...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BigMirrorNews

The Big Mirror Amitabh Bachchan praises India U19 team over win against PakAmitabh Bachchan praises India U19 team over win agains… https://t.co/0QVCC7X95J 8 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htshowbiz: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes https://t.c… 1 week ago

NewsEverything_

NewsEverything Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes – b… https://t.co/gqdrfMAVoC 1 week ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes - b… https://t.co/rDbEB2KPAy 1 week ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes… https://t.co/m1xcDyXv3i 1 week ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India’s win against New Zealand with ecstatic tweet, praises Rohit Sharma’s 2 sixes https://t.co/z6rgWONTVg 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.