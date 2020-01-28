Global  

Valentine's Day: Arjun Kanungo, Jonita Gandhi release love track ahead of February 14

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Friends Jonita Gandhi and Arjun Kanungo have unveiled a romantic ballad titled Dil kho ke, close on the heels of Valentine's Day. Composed by Kanungo, the track highlights how the young generation perceives love.

Arjun Kanungo says, "This is an upbeat track with a message that is important. I hope that this Valentine's Day,...
