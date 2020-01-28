Global  

#MeToo: Another woman speaks out against Ganesh Acharya

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
#MeToo: Another woman speaks out against Ganesh AcharyaBarely a week after an assistant dancer filed an FIR against Ganesh Acharya, another senior background dancer approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday alleging sexual abuse at the hands of the Bollywood choreographer in 1990.

Acharya denied the second set of allegations too, saying he is being maligned. In...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Tanushree Dutta: Bollywood should boycott Ganesh Acharya [Video]Tanushree Dutta: Bollywood should boycott Ganesh Acharya

Former actress Tanushree Dutta feels that choreographer Ganesh Acharya should be boycotted by Bollywood and other film industries. Her assertion comes a day after assistant choreographer Divya Kotian..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:58Published

Ganesh Acharya forced me to watch adult movies Fellow choreographer [Video]Ganesh Acharya forced me to watch adult movies Fellow choreographer

Ganesh Acharya forced me to watch adult movies Fellow choreographer

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mumbai Crime: 33-year-old woman accuses Ganesh Acharya of making her watch adult movies at his office

A 33-year-old woman has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya used to make her watch porn...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SifyBollywood LifeDNAZee News

Ganesh Acharya to file a defamation case against the woman choreographer who accused him of forcing her to watch adult videos

Ganesh Acharya will be filing a defamation case against the woman choreographer who accused him of forcing her to watch adult videos, says 'I haven't met her...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News

Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day #MeToo: Another Woman Speaks Out Against #GaneshAcharya Via. @MoharBasu https://t.co/mXhaVQoecH 3 hours ago

fenil_seta

Fenil Seta I kept saying no but Ganesh Acharya kept moving his hands over my body. I was too terrified and told him I am on my… https://t.co/8klJ7H9XxP 4 hours ago

fenil_seta

Fenil Seta #MeToo: Another woman speaks out against Ganesh Acharya; Complainant writes to National Commission for Women detail… https://t.co/e9j2qHfdvE 4 hours ago

