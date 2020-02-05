The Forgotten Army stylist Sanah Kewal: Binged on INA's footage Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Having worked with Kabir Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight, Sanah Kewal knew she was likely to be called on for his Amazon Prime series, The Forgotten Army. The stylist tells mid-day, "We worked on this project for over 120 days." Kewal adds that arriving at Sharvari's look was particularly difficult. "Sharvari [who plays... Having worked with Kabir Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight, Sanah Kewal knew she was likely to be called on for his Amazon Prime series, The Forgotten Army. The stylist tells mid-day, "We worked on this project for over 120 days." Kewal adds that arriving at Sharvari's look was particularly difficult. "Sharvari [who plays 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this