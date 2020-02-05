Global  

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Rebukes Trump’s Record, Trash-Talking in Dem SOTU Response: ‘Bullying People on Twitter Doesn’t Fix Bridges, It Burns Them’

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
In the Democratic response to the State of the Union address, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer rebuked President Donald Trump for a record of low-paying jobs, reduced health care access, and failing infrastructure, as well as his constant online insults: “Bullying people on Twitter doesn’t fix bridges, it burns them.” Whitmer, who was elected in 2018 on […]
News video: Gov. Whitmer delivers Democratic response to president's speech

Gov. Whitmer delivers Democratic response to president's speech 03:02

 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School Tuesday night.

Recent related news from verified sources

FACT CHECK: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Democratic Response

In her response to President Trump's State of the Union address, Whitmer focused on Democrats' plans to improve education, infrastructure, education and health...
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesNYTimes.comPoliticoFOXNews.comeuronews

In rebuttal, Democrats focus on the economic issues

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is using the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to appeal to working-class voters, saying...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesPoliticoFOXNews.comNYTimes.com

