BREAKING: Buttigieg Retains Slightly Narrower Lead In Latest — But Still Not Final — Update of Iowa Caucus Results

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg still retains his delegate after the latest — but not yet final — update of 2020 Iowa caucus results, although Sen. Bernie Sanders has slightly eaten in his delegate margin. The latest update, which totals 71% of Iowa precincts, released late on Tuesday night represented a small increase of nine percentage […]
 In an interview on "CBS This Morning", Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg who is currently campaigning in New Hampshire said on Tuesday that there is a 'paper process that can verify' the Iowa caucus results, but said that the delay was still 'very very frustrating'.

