Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Katy Perry to Raise Child-Trafficking Awareness as British Asian Trust Ambassador

Katy Perry to Raise Child-Trafficking Awareness as British Asian Trust Ambassador

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Prince Charles announces the appointment of the 'Rise' singer as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund months after meeting her in Mumbai, India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust

Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust 00:30

 The Prince of Wales met Katy Perry, as they attend a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London. Perry was named as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking.

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Charles names Katy Perry as ambassador of the British Asian Trust

Katy Perry is throwing her support behind Prince Charles.
FOXNews.com

Katy Perry Named British Asian Trust Ambassador by Prince Charles

Katy Perry dons a chic blue dress for the British Asian Trust Reception on Tuesday evening (February 4) in London, England. The 35-year-old singer was named the...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Katy Perry to Raise Child-Trafficking Awareness as British Asian Trust Ambassador https://t.co/IQdFz60BsT https://t.co/4b7vgpJdOT 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.