Katy Perry to Raise Child-Trafficking Awareness as British Asian Trust Ambassador

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Prince Charles announces the appointment of the 'Rise' singer as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund months after meeting her in Mumbai, India. 👓 View full article



11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust 00:30 The Prince of Wales met Katy Perry, as they attend a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London. Perry was named as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking.