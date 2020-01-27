Global  

Bebe Rexha Calls Out the Lack of Female Representation on Billboard Hot 100

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Bebe Rexha is calling out the disproportionate amount of men on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. The “Meant To Be” singer highlighted the male-to-female ratio in a series of tweets on Tuesday (February 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha “Man man man man man woman man man man man man,” [...]
