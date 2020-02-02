Global  

Jessica Simpson Gets Support From Husband Eric Johnson & Kids at NYC Book Event!

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
It’s a public affair for Jessica Simpson and her family! The singer and author was joined by husband Eric Johnson and kids Maxwell, 7, 10-month-old Birdie Mae and Ace Knute, 6 at the book event at Barnes & Noble on Tuesday night (February 4) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
News video: Jessica Simpson was hospitalised for nine days after tummy tuck surgery

Jessica Simpson was hospitalised for nine days after tummy tuck surgery 00:51

 Jessica Simpson battled a serious infection after undergoing tummy tuck surgery five years ago.

