Kartik snapped in a mask while Sara gets under a dupatta

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan have been about town promoting their upcoming release ‘Love Aaj Kal’. The couple recently travelled to Ahmedabad and was snapped in a candid moment with a fan at the airport. While Kartik Aryan put on a mask, Sara went under a dupatta as they cheerfully posed for a selfie. The couple’s adorable offscreen chemistry is being lauded by fans on social media. Kartik had earlier shared a video from the flight where the duo informed fans that they are heading to Gujarat.
News video: Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan head to Ahemdabad

Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan head to Ahemdabad 01:15

 Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan head to Ahemdabad

