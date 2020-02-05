Madonna Wants Harry And Meghan To Live In Her New York Apartment

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

*Madonna* has offered her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The Queen Of Pop is currently in London, fulfilling her remarkable run at the Palladium.



It's part of the Madame X tour, an engagement which means her home in New York is being left empty.



Noting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move across the Atlantic, Madonna has urged them to become her tenants.



Posting a video message on Instagram, she said: “Harry, don’t run off to Canada... It’s so boring there.”



Madonna continues: “I’ll let them sub-let my apartment in Central Park West. It’s [got] two bedrooms, it’s got the best view of Manhattan, an incredible balcony. I think that’s gonna be a winner, that’s gonna be the deal-breaker. Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”



