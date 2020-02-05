Global  

Madonna Wants Harry And Meghan To Live In Her New York Apartment

Clash Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Because it's "so boring" in Canada...

*Madonna* has offered her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Queen Of Pop is currently in London, fulfilling her remarkable run at the Palladium.

It's part of the Madame X tour, an engagement which means her home in New York is being left empty.

Noting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move across the Atlantic, Madonna has urged them to become her tenants.

Posting a video message on Instagram, she said: “Harry, don’t run off to Canada... It’s so boring there.”

Madonna continues: “I’ll let them sub-let my apartment in Central Park West. It’s [got] two bedrooms, it’s got the best view of Manhattan, an incredible balcony. I think that’s gonna be a winner, that’s gonna be the deal-breaker. Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”

Check out the video message below.


View this post on Instagram

Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?? .................. #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Feb 4, 2020 at 3:15am PST


News video: Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry 00:41

 Madonna has offered to sublet her Central Park West apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a cheeky video.

