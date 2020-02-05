Noel Gallagher Shuts Down Oasis Re-Union Speculation

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"Someone has a single to promote..."



*Noel Gallagher* has shut down speculation surrounding an *Oasis* re-union.



Liam Gallagher - who else? - broke the news on Twitter, stating that the band had been offered £100 million to do some live shows.







We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG



— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020



The statement caused a stir with fans, leading to a plethora of news reports about the supposed offer.



Noel Gallagher has stepped in, addressing "whoever might be arsed" about the statement.



"I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis," he insists. "I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies."







To whoever might be arsed:

I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis.

I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies.



— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 4, 2020



Just another publicity stunt from Liam Gallagher? As You Were.



