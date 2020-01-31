Prince William wants to give his kids ‘a normal childhood without the confines of royal life,’ expert says

Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne, is determined to give his children as normal of a life as possible.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Brad Pitt mocks his own love life in BAFTA speech read by Margot Robbie Brad Pitt poked fun at the UK leaving the European Union by mocking his own love life in an acceptance speech at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, which was read out by Margot Robbie. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40Published 2 days ago Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry Margot Robbie joked that Brad Pitt would be naming his Bafta award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States” – as the Duke of Cambridge watched from the audience... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kate Middleton & Prince William React to Brad Pitt's Joke About Prince Harry's Royal Exit Brad Pitt wrote a joke about Prince Harry‘s exit from the royals and the joke was told right in front of Prince Harry‘s brother Prince William and...

Just Jared 2 days ago



Prince William Plays 'Emoji Bingo' With Elementary School Kids Prince William has some fun visiting an elementary school classroom! The 37-year-old royal stopped by Springwell Park Community Primary School during his visit...

Just Jared 5 days ago





Tweets about this