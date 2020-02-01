Global  

Willie Geist Chides Nancy Pelosi’s SOTU Behavior on Morning Joe: ‘Not What the Country Needs Right Now’

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist offered unusually criticism of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday morning, following President Donald Trump’s fourth State of the Union address. Speaker Pelosi has received Republican criticism for her nontraditional behavior, which included introducing the President without the traditionally noting how it was the Speaker’s “great honor,” and her dramatic ripping up […]
 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripped the text of President Trump’s State of the Union address after his speech’s conclusion.

Did Ted Cruz Mimic Nancy Pelosi’s SOTU Clap as GOP Senate Majority Won Fight Over Witnesses?

Did Ted Cruz Mimic Nancy Pelosi’s SOTU Clap as GOP Senate Majority Won Fight Over Witnesses?Senator *Ted Cruz* (R-TX) appears to have mimicked that of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's SOTU Clap, which has become notorious after Senate Republicans won in the fight...
Mediaite


