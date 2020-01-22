Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jurors Shown Naked Pictures of His 'Deformed' Genitals

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jurors Shown Naked Pictures of His 'Deformed' Genitals

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The presentation of the five nude images of the disgraced producer comes after the jury had heard testimonies from Jessica Mann and Emanuela Postacchini.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account [Video]Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist' [Video]Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist'

Harvey Weinstein abused his status as a Hollywood power broker to lure young women into violent sexual attacks, a New York prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday as the former film producer&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein Accuser Says ‘I Was in Shock’ Over Alleged Assault

Weinstein Accuser Says ‘I Was in Shock’ Over Alleged AssaultNEW YORK (AP) — A woman who described herself as an aspiring actress and big fan of Harvey Weinstein’s films told jurors Wednesday that she jumped at his...
WorldNews

Naked photos of Harvey Weinstein shown to New York jurors: reports

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial were shown five naked photos of the disgraced Hollywood producer on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lizlopez630

Elizabeth Lopez RT @AnnCoulter: "Jurors No. 11 and 12 appearing to wince as they peered upon the images of a naked Weinstein..." https://t.co/7rbqXjLQel 6 minutes ago

Shravaka_Lisa

Lisa Lou Jurors No. 11 and 12 appearing to wince as they peered upon the images of a naked Weinstein, who showed no signs of… https://t.co/9P6Zk44IsK 13 minutes ago

HLNTV

HLN Jurors saw more than they expected yesterday during the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial:… https://t.co/F0NAwEnTMu 56 minutes ago

Steven_A_Swan

Dethrone the Globalists! “Jurors No. 11 and 12 appearing to wince as they peered upon the images of a naked Weinstein..." @thebestcloser https://t.co/yxB6TM1R91 1 hour ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jurors Shown Naked Pictures of His 'Deformed' Genitals https://t.co/Hsfyvs6tLS https://t.co/dTF82f4aTr 1 hour ago

squaire67_d

thirupathisaminathan RT @MirrorCeleb: Harvey Weinstein trial jurors shown his naked pictures after accuser's testimony about his body https://t.co/6ffWd9fFKC ht… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.