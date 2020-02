Yogi Babu, a popular face in Tamil cinema got hitched to Manju Bhargavi in a private ceremony in Tamil Nadu. Yogi, who was seen as the Sri Lankan smuggler in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express is known for his comic roles in South Indian films. A fan club of the actor uploaded a picture from the ...

Recent related news from verified sources Noted Tamil comedian Yogi Babu ties the knot in an intimate ceremony in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu As per reports, the actor married his fiance, Manju, in a close-knit affair at his ancestral temple in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu

Actor Yogi Babu gets married to Manju Bhargavi in a private ceremony The ‘Bigil’ and ‘Darbar’ star is expected to host a reception for his friends in the film industry and fans next month in Chennai

