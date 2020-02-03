Global  

Shah Rukh Khan shares photo of his 'all time favourite' Shakira's Super Bowl performance

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of his "all-time favourite" singer Shakira from her power-packed half-time performance at the Super Bowl 2020. In the picture which was originally shared by Shakira on her Twitter account, King Khan termed the 'Whenever' singer as his all-time favourite and her performance as...
News video: Shakira Says Her Super Bowl Performance Was the 'Best Birthday Gift Ever'

Shakira Says Her Super Bowl Performance Was the 'Best Birthday Gift Ever' 01:33

 Shakira Says Her Super Bowl Performance Was the 'Best Birthday Gift Ever' The Colombian singer turned 43 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by taking to the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the halftime show with Jennifer Lopez. She said she couldn't have asked for a better day. She...

