Sahil Rohira's life took 180 degrees turn after reality show Big Switch 3, with director Rohit Shetty

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Celebrity Photographer Sahil Rohira who appeared on Disney UTV's Bindass channel reality TV show, Big Switch 3, is swamped with several interesting projects in 2020. In 2011 after the end of season three of the show, Sahil joined a film school in 2012 and later took up photography. He then went onto work with several actors like...
Rohit Shetty on Hollywood action: It's not that we can't shoot the same kind of sequence

It's not lack of vision but budget that's preventing Indian filmmakers from creating big action spectacles like Hollywood, says director Rohit Shetty. Shetty,...
Mid-Day


