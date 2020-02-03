Teen Billie Eilish Defends Texting Relationship W/ Drake: “The Internet Is Such A Stupid-A** Mess Right Now
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish thinks age isn’t anything but a number. The popular crooner has come forward to defend her relationship with OVO Sound boss Drake. Big Facts: In a new interview, Eilish – who turned 18 in December 2019 – spoke up for their friendship and called out the Internet for making a big […]
Billie Eilish worried she would "have a breakdown and shave [her] head" last year and admitted stardom has made her understand the "scandals" she watched pop stars get involved in when she was younger.