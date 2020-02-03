Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish thinks age isn’t anything but a number. The popular crooner has come forward to defend her relationship with OVO Sound boss Drake. Big Facts: In a new interview, Eilish – who turned 18 in December 2019 – spoke up for their friendship and called out the Internet for making a big […]



The post Teen Billie Eilish Defends Texting Relationship W/ Drake: “The Internet Is Such A Stupid-A** Mess Right Now appeared first on . Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish thinks age isn’t anything but a number. The popular crooner has come forward to defend her relationship with OVO Sound boss Drake. Big Facts: In a new interview, Eilish – who turned 18 in December 2019 – spoke up for their friendship and called out the Internet for making a big […]The post Teen Billie Eilish Defends Texting Relationship W/ Drake: “The Internet Is Such A Stupid-A** Mess Right Now appeared first on . 👓 View full article

