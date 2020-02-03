Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Teen Billie Eilish Defends Texting Relationship W/ Drake: “The Internet Is Such A Stupid-A** Mess Right Now

Teen Billie Eilish Defends Texting Relationship W/ Drake: “The Internet Is Such A Stupid-A** Mess Right Now

SOHH Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Teen Billie Eilish Defends Texting Relationship W/ Drake: “The Internet Is Such A Stupid-A** Mess Right NowGrammy-winning singer Billie Eilish thinks age isn’t anything but a number. The popular crooner has come forward to defend her relationship with OVO Sound boss Drake. Big Facts: In a new interview, Eilish – who turned 18 in December 2019 – spoke up for their friendship and called out the Internet for making a big […]

The post Teen Billie Eilish Defends Texting Relationship W/ Drake: “The Internet Is Such A Stupid-A** Mess Right Now appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish Reacts To Backlash Over Her Friendship With Drake

Billie Eilish Reacts To Backlash Over Her Friendship With Drake 02:27

 Billie Eilish goes after Trump supporters while defending her text conversations with Drake. Plus, Justin Bieber opens up about his dark past

Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown [Video]Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown

Billie Eilish worried she would "have a breakdown and shave [her] head" last year and admitted stardom has made her understand the "scandals" she watched pop stars get involved in when she was younger.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published

Billie Eilish Defends Relationship With Drake [Video]Billie Eilish Defends Relationship With Drake

The "Bad Guy" singer says people are being sensitive about Drake making her hotline bling, but people aren't impressed.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish Responds to Drake Texting Controversy: 'Everybody's So Sensitive'

Billie Eilish is addressing the controversy surrounding her reveal about Drake. If you missed it, Billie, 18, recently revealed that her and Drake, 33, had been...
Just Jared

Billie Eilish: There is more to worry about than my friendship with Drake

Billie Eilish has defended her friendship with Drake, saying there are more important things for people to worry about.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aedailydotnet

aedaily.net Teen Billie Eilish Defends Texting Relationship W/ Drake: "The Internet Is Such A Stupid-A** Mess Right Now –… https://t.co/fp9jcH1jnZ 2 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Teen Billie Eilish Defends Texting Relationship W/ Drake: "The Internet Is Such A Stupid-A** Mess Right Now… https://t.co/L4sHUJ7zUt 5 hours ago

_teen_problem

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Billie Eilish Defends Her Relationship With Drake From "Stupid-Ass" Haters Billie Eilish thinks people have more im… https://t.co/eNCXEabw0T 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.