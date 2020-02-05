Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Meghan Markle was a 'daddy's girl' years before rift with estranged dad Thomas, family friend says

Meghan Markle was a 'daddy's girl' years before rift with estranged dad Thomas, family friend says

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Decades before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry abruptly announced to the world and their family members they were stepping back as senior royals, the Duchess of Sussex was known as a daddy's girl who was often seen alongside her now-estranged father Thomas Markle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Madonna Offers to Sublet Apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Billboard News [Video]Madonna Offers to Sublet Apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Billboard News

Madonna Offers to Sublet Apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:01Published

Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And Meghan [Video]Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And Meghan

The Queen of Pop has an offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spend Their Days Doing These Activities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now been living apart from the royal family for a few weeks now, and a source is revealing all about their new live in...
Just Jared Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Prince Harry & Prince William 'Didn't Leave on Good Terms,' Family Friend Says

A new report has emerged suggesting Prince Harry did not leave his brother Prince William on good terms after he and Meghan Markle decided to separate from the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.