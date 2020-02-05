AVA Belfast 2020 Unveils Line Up, New Site Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Orbital, Laurent Garnier, Helena Hauff confirmed...



*AVA Belfast* has unveiled a brand new site alongside its 2020 line up.



AVA started in the Northern Irish city, and has grown to become a vital voice within European club culture.



AVA Belfast is the project's root and source, moving to a brand new site of Boucher Road Fields for 2020.



Running between May 28th - 31st, AVA Belfast will boast a freshly re-modelled site alongside some stellar performances.



Matching a full conference to some stellar performances, the team will welcome rave heroes Orbital - who famously recorded a track called 'Belfast' - Hacienda hero Laurent Garnier, and Helena Hauff.



Max Cooper will perform live, while the line up also makes way for Fatima Yamaha, Denis Sulta b2b Mella Dee, and many, many more.



Tickets are on sale now.



AVA Belfast runs between May 28th - 31st.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Orbital, Laurent Garnier, Helena Hauff confirmed...*AVA Belfast* has unveiled a brand new site alongside its 2020 line up.AVA started in the Northern Irish city, and has grown to become a vital voice within European club culture.AVA Belfast is the project's root and source, moving to a brand new site of Boucher Road Fields for 2020.Running between May 28th - 31st, AVA Belfast will boast a freshly re-modelled site alongside some stellar performances.Matching a full conference to some stellar performances, the team will welcome rave heroes Orbital - who famously recorded a track called 'Belfast' - Hacienda hero Laurent Garnier, and Helena Hauff.Max Cooper will perform live, while the line up also makes way for Fatima Yamaha, Denis Sulta b2b Mella Dee, and many, many more.Tickets are on sale now.AVA Belfast runs between May 28th - 31st.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CLASH AVA Belfast moves to a new site, and unfurls a *massive* line up... https://t.co/EZiBh208jc https://t.co/72F1GlTYFy 5 days ago