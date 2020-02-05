Chinos Make A Comeback With Levi’s For SS20 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Founded in 1873, Levi’s Strauss & Co. has long been an institution and synonymous with cool-kid, effortless style. The only consistent part of the Clash uniform; I personally alternate between the black rib-cage straight legs and black 501s on almost a daily basis.



The go-to for good quality wardrobe staples, Levi’s already produces t-shirts, skirts and jackets alongside their world-famous jeans. And we can safely assure any panicked readers that the mainline denim remains safe and untouched through the expansion into smarter legwear.



With the Chino XX, Levi’s are doing the impossible, making chinos youthful and cool again, and introducing them to a whole new market who had been hiding from their dad’s favourite trousers for years.



Available in three fits: the standard taper, slim taper and straight cropped, this collection is a far step from the beige, ill fitting pants you’re used to seeing. The Chino XX will be available in pink, blue, navy, khaki, olive grey, black and steel grey.



The campaign stars Khalid, who performed at the collection launch in Miami for the brand pop up, where you can take along your Levi’s pieces for in-store customisation.



Jen Sey, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer and Levi’s, explains that, “with the strength of the brand right now that has been building and building over the last five years, a lot of the growth is coming from outside of denim. Popularity now lies with shirts, logo t-shirts, woven shirts, you name it! Chinos are the next step!” She also admits that Levi’s has been out of the spotlight for a while, but hopes that their focus on festivals and music in recent years is moving the brand back to the “centre of the story.”



“If you look at old pictures from Woodstock in 1969, everyone was wearing Levi’s. I can think of countless moments like that across history,” she added. “But in the late 1990s and early 2000s we lost that a little bit, and we became this transactional product that people just bought – there wasn’t this greater story to the brand. Now it’s back. One of things we always note is that everyone has a Levi’s story.”



Visit levi.com



