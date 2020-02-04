Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Madonna Offers Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Her Upper West Side Apartment

Madonna Offers Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Her Upper West Side Apartment

CBS 2 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Queen of Pop has an offer for the royal couple. Madonna wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move to New York City.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Madonna urges Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan not to move to Canada

Madonna urges Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan not to move to Canada 00:36

 Madonna has urged Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, not to move to Canada because it's "so boring there", and instead offers to let them live in her New York apartment.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry [Video]Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

Madonna has offered to sublet her Central Park West apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a cheeky video.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published

Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And Meghan [Video]Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And Meghan

The Queen of Pop has an offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Madonna offers Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a sublet of her New York apartment: 'Canada is so boring'

Singer bought the apartment in 2008 for £5.6m
Independent

Madonna Offers Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Her NYC Apartment: 'Buckingham Palace Has Nothing on Central Park West'

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent the United Kingdom into a frenzy when the couple announced their decision to "...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dianakillah

다이아나 🪐⁷ RT @billboard: If Canada doesn't work out, Madonna offers her NYC apartment to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle https://t.co/tGn65M9viJ 10 minutes ago

Blacgoss

Blac Goss #Madonna says #Canada is boring, #princeharryandmeghan should sublet her Central Park West #NYC apartment. https://t.co/82rGLUoBeV 14 minutes ago

spunkymunkeymus

SPUNKY ⓂUNKEY Madonna Offers Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Her NYC Apartment: 'Buckingham Palace Has Nothing on Central Park West'… https://t.co/XlfjUJYFEp 34 minutes ago

Stevenwu53

Steven Wu RT @DailyHiveVan: Madonna offers Prince #HarryandMeghan NYC apartment because Canada is "boring" 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/TjR2LwzD5N https://t.co/… 36 minutes ago

UWSPatch

UpperWestSide Patch NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Queen of Pop has an offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. https://t.co/S2ZgNUVZnF https://t.co/ALItWWRrys 50 minutes ago

Gcm900

Gcm.900 RT @TheBlueGem3: I like boring 😊 Madonna calls Canada ‘boring,’ offers NYC apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - National | https:/… 55 minutes ago

EosOphir

Yanela Guzmán RT @Independent: Madonna warns Harry and Meghan that ‘Canada is boring’ and offers them her New York apartment https://t.co/NxIjVEle1v 57 minutes ago

bdna_

DNA RT @yans_ng: Madonna Offers To sublet Her New York Apartment To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle "Harry, don’t run off to Canada. It’s so bori… 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.