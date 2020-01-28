John Berman Reality-Checks Bernie Fan’s Iowa Spin: ‘These Were Expectations the Sanders Campaign Itself Was Setting’
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () John Berman offered a dose of reality to HillTV host and prominent Bernie Sanders supporter Krystal Ball, reminding her that it was the Sanders campaign that set the expectations in Iowa that they're now falling short of.
Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead. Following closely behind Buttigieg is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Neck and neck for third and fourth place are Elizabeth Warren...
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was at the top of several Iowa polls leading up to the Iowa caucuses. His national press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, joined CBSN...