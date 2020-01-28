Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > John Berman Reality-Checks Bernie Fan’s Iowa Spin: ‘These Were Expectations the Sanders Campaign Itself Was Setting’

John Berman Reality-Checks Bernie Fan’s Iowa Spin: ‘These Were Expectations the Sanders Campaign Itself Was Setting’

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
John Berman offered a dose of reality to HillTV host and prominent Bernie Sanders supporter Krystal Ball, reminding her that it was the Sanders campaign that set the expectations in Iowa that they're now falling short of.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses 00:53

 Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead. Following closely behind Buttigieg is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Neck and neck for third and fourth place are Elizabeth Warren...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Stays On Course After Disaster In Iowa [Video]Biden Stays On Course After Disaster In Iowa

Former U.S. Vice President came in forth in Iowa. That is a disaster for the man considered the front runner for the Democratic nomination. On Wednesday, he vowed to go on fighting despite what he..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Why Did Warren's Attacks On Sanders Backfired? [Video]Why Did Warren's Attacks On Sanders Backfired?

Three weeks ago, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were locked in a vicious battle. Warren said Sanders told her that a woman couldn't be elected President. Sanders denied making the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders' campaign press secretary on the Iowa polls

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was at the top of several Iowa polls leading up to the Iowa caucuses. His national press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, joined CBSN...
CBS News Also reported by •PinkNewsNPRFOXNews.comBelfast Telegraph

2020 Daily Trail Markers: New poll shows Sanders, Biden, and Buttigieg fighting for lead in Iowa

A new CBS News poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg in a tight race in Iowa. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters...
CBS News Also reported by •NPR

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.