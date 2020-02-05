Global  

‘Legend’ or ‘Disgrace?’ Nancy Pelosi Draws Passionate Mixed Reactions for Ripping Up Trump’s SOTU Speech

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
‘Legend’ or ‘Disgrace?’ Nancy Pelosi Draws Passionate Mixed Reactions for Ripping Up Trump’s SOTU SpeechHouse Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* appears to have grabbed some of President *Donald Trump's *spotlight by ripping up his State of the Union Speech speech just after it ended.
News video: Pelosi appears to pre-rip speech during State of the Union

Pelosi appears to pre-rip speech during State of the Union 00:20

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to pre-rip U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, before completely tearing it at the end of the night.

Clear Divide On Display During President's State Of The Union Address [Video]Clear Divide On Display During President's State Of The Union Address

From President Trump not shaking Speaker Pelosi's hand to her tearing up his speech at the end, lawmakers on the Capitol are reacting.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:33Published

Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during SOTU speech [Video]Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during SOTU speech

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump denying her a handshake and Pelosi ripping apart a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:43Published


Mike Pence Slams Pelosi for Ripping Up Trump’s SOTU Speech: ‘Tried to Make it About Her’ Through Her ‘Pettiness’

Vice President *Mike Pence* railed against House Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* for ripping President *Donald Trump's* speech apart as they stood next to each other at...
Mediaite

Squad praises Pelosi for tearing up Trump's SOTU speech

The group of far-left freshman congresswomen known as the “Squad” may have feuded with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the past, but they showed solidarity...
FOXNews.com


KenMeyer91

Ken Meyer RT @Mediaite: 'Legend' or 'Disgrace?' Nancy Pelosi Draws Passionate Mixed Reactions for Ripping Up Trump's SOTU Speech https://t.co/8ExVcwr… 3 hours ago

helpingthos

Tank Girl ⁦@SpeakerPelosi is an embarrassment to us in CA! ⁩ ‘Legend’ or ‘Disgrace?’ Nancy Pelosi Draws Passionate Mixed Reac… https://t.co/kXXjyggU7t 4 hours ago

ModerateCa

RadicalModerateCA Rush Limbaugh received the highest honor our country can give and we are talking about this? All I can think about… https://t.co/bkL0xF0RZH 6 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite 'Legend' or 'Disgrace?' Nancy Pelosi Draws Passionate Mixed Reactions for Ripping Up Trump's SOTU Speech https://t.co/8ExVcwrUnT 7 hours ago

