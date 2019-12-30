MSNBC’s Jonathan Alter Compares Trump’s SOTU to Nazi Propagandist Joseph Goebbels

MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter compared President Donald Trump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels Tuesday evening during a post-State of the Union discussion led by host Lawrence O’Donnell. Trump’s fourth and final State of the Union of this term in office featured many claims, often made during his many political rallies, that can charitably be described […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Giuliani Associate Wants To Hand Over Documents To Court An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission. Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published on December 31, 2019 NBC’s Chuck Todd Receives Backlash for Addressing Letter Comparing Bible Story to Trump Falsehoods and Fairy Tales Social media is firing back at MSNBC’s Chuck Todd after he highlighted a letter comparing Bible-believing people to supporters of President Trump. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:13Published on December 30, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this