Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > MSNBC’s Jonathan Alter Compares Trump’s SOTU to Nazi Propagandist Joseph Goebbels

MSNBC’s Jonathan Alter Compares Trump’s SOTU to Nazi Propagandist Joseph Goebbels

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter compared President Donald Trump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels Tuesday evening during a post-State of the Union discussion led by host Lawrence O’Donnell. Trump’s fourth and final State of the Union of this term in office featured many claims, often made during his many political rallies, that can charitably be described […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Giuliani Associate Wants To Hand Over Documents To Court [Video]Giuliani Associate Wants To Hand Over Documents To Court

An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission. Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

NBC’s Chuck Todd Receives Backlash for Addressing Letter Comparing Bible Story to Trump Falsehoods and Fairy Tales [Video]NBC’s Chuck Todd Receives Backlash for Addressing Letter Comparing Bible Story to Trump Falsehoods and Fairy Tales

Social media is firing back at MSNBC’s Chuck Todd after he highlighted a letter comparing Bible-believing people to supporters of President Trump. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:13Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.