Mysonne Reacts To Gervonta Davis Arrest: “He Gave These People Every Reason To Lock Him Up”
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () New York rapper Mysonne has some thoughts on boxer Gervonta Davis‘ publicized legal woes. The hip-hop entertainer went online to react to the prized fighter getting locked up on a domestic violence charge. Big Facts: Last night, Mysonne went to Instagram to weigh-in on Davis’ crime and pray he learns from the incident. High-Key Details: […]
The post Mysonne Reacts To Gervonta Davis Arrest: “He Gave These People Every Reason To Lock Him Up” appeared first on .