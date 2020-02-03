Watch: Richie Rich + E-40 Exchange Words, Nicki Minaj Gets Backlash Over Rosa Parks Freestyle Name-Drop, Trippie Redd Trolls Megan Thee Stallion
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () The rap news cycle never slows down. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Nicki Minaj getting dragged for name-dropping Rosa Parks in a new freestyle, E-40 and Richie Rich going at each other, Trippie Redd trolling Megan Thee Stallion and more. Let’s talk hip-hop!
