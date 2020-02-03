Global  

Watch: Richie Rich + E-40 Exchange Words, Nicki Minaj Gets Backlash Over Rosa Parks Freestyle Name-Drop, Trippie Redd Trolls Megan Thee Stallion

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Watch: Richie Rich + E-40 Exchange Words, Nicki Minaj Gets Backlash Over Rosa Parks Freestyle Name-Drop, Trippie Redd Trolls Megan Thee StallionThe rap news cycle never slows down. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Nicki Minaj getting dragged for name-dropping Rosa Parks in a new freestyle, E-40 and Richie Rich going at each other, Trippie Redd trolling Megan Thee Stallion and more. Let’s talk hip-hop!

 Nicki Minaj is taking heat for a Rosa Parks bar, Megan Thee Stallion says G-Eazy is a no go, and Justin Bieber opens up about drug use. Here are the top stories in music for Tuesday, February 4th.

Black history taught in US schools is often watered-down, riddled with inaccuracies and stripped of its context and rich, full-bodied historical figures. Equipped with the real story of Rosa Parks,..

Nicki Minaj Under Fire After Dissing Rosa Parks In New Song "Yikes"

She's back with new music! On Monday, musician Nicki Minaj treated her fans to a clip of her latest song "Yikes." While many were pumped to hear the new track...
Trippie Redd Joins In On The Savage G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Trolling

Trippie Redd Joins In On The Savage G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion TrollingOhio rapper Trippie Redd is really with the jokes. The hip-hop star went online this week to join in on the growing Internet trolling aimed at possible overnight...
