Rolling Loud Festival Hits Portugal

Clash Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Rolling Loud Festival Hits Portugal

*Rolling Sound Festival* is set to hit Portugal this summer.

The colossal hip-hop event has its sights set on Europe, nabbing a site on Praia da Rocha beach.

Running between July 8th - 10th, an international audience will be able to catch sets from A$AP Rocky, Future, and Wiz Khalifa.

AJ Tracey is set to play the Portuguese event, with other names confirmed for the bill including Giggs, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, and Young Thug.

TYGA will perform, while Rolling Loud is also set to welcome Roddy Ricch, Chief Keef, D-Block Europe, and Rae Sremmurd.

Tickets are on sale now.

Rolling Sound Festival hits Portugal on July 8th - 10th.

