Sam Hunt Announces Sophomore Album 'Southside' After Six-Year Wait, Preps 2020 Tour
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 (
3 hours ago)
Sam Hunt’s 2020 promises the release of his much-anticipated sophomore album and a tour with Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest. Hunt’s...
Recent related videos from verified sources
BTS Announces 2020 World Tour
BTS Announces
2020 World Tour The Map of the Soul Tour will take
the band to North America, Europe,
Canada, Korea and Japan. The K-pop group also announced their
next album, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL :..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago
Justin Bieber Announces New Album And A 2020 Tour
Justin Bieber just gave his fans the best holiday gift! New music, a tour, and a docuseries.
According to CNN, the 25-year-old superstar announced his new projects on Christmas Eve.
The singer teased..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on December 26, 2019
You Might Like
Tweets about this