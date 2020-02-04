Rahul Roy: Mahesh Bhatt was adamant on casting me for Aashiqui
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () The evergreen movie that redefined love on the big screen and featured Rahul Roy and Anu Agrawal in lead roles celebrate 30 years since it hit theatres in the year 1990. The movie which went down in history as the epitome of romance was revisited and celebrated on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show recently. The iconic Jodi -...
The 90s blockbuster musical romantic drama film Aashiqui, started a new trend in 1990 which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori celebrated its 30 years in a unique way.